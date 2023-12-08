House does not have power to remove Mahua Moitra as member: Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 14:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 14:54 IST
- Country:
- India
House does not have power to remove Mahua Moitra as member: Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- Mahua Moitra
- Lok Sabha
- Kalyan Banerjee
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uproar in Odisha assembly over tribal land transfer issue, House adjourned till 4 PM
Amazon protests in Europe target warehouses, lockers on busy Black Friday
Japan's $88 bln extra budget clears lower house
Security forces recover pistol, ammunition from over ground worker's house in J-K's Poonch
Germany's upper house blocks billions in tax relief for companies