Mahua Moitra not allowed to explain her stand; this is unacceptable: WB CM Mamata Banerjee on TMC MP's expulsion from Lok Sabha.
PTI | Kurseong | Updated: 08-12-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 16:01 IST
- Country:
- India
