By nature, art is pro-nature and pro-environment: PM Modi at inauguration of India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale 2023 at Red Fort.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
By nature, art is pro-nature and pro-environment: PM Modi at inauguration of India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale 2023 at Red Fort.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India Art
- Architecture and Design Biennale
- PM Modi
- Red Fort
Advertisement