Article 370: We direct that restoration of statehood in Union Territory of J&K shall be done at the earliest, says CJI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 11:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Article 370: We direct that restoration of statehood in Union Territory of J&K shall be done at the earliest, says CJI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Article 370
- Union Territory
Advertisement