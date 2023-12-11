On August 5, 2019, PM Narendra Modi took visionary decision to abrogate Article 370 of Constitution: Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 13:04 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
