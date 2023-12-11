August 5, 2019 and today's date will go down in history of India, says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, hails SC verdict on Article 370.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 13:32 IST
- Country:
- India
August 5, 2019 and today's date will go down in history of India, says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, hails SC verdict on Article 370.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Article 370
- Tushar Mehta
- India
Advertisement