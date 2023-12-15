SC grants Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar time till Jan 10 to decide disqualification pleas against CM Shinde, Shiv Sena MLAs.
SC grants Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar time till Jan 10 to decide disqualification pleas against CM Shinde, Shiv Sena MLAs.
