Kuwait state television says the country's ruling emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, has died at age 86, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 16-12-2023 16:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 15:29 IST
