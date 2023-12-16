PM Modi, Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik adopted joint vision document for expansion of bilateral cooperation in range of areas: FS Kwatra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi, Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik adopted joint vision document for expansion of bilateral cooperation in range of areas: FS Kwatra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FS Kwatra
- PM Modi
- Haitham bin Tarik
- Oman
Advertisement