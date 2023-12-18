LS proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by oppn demanding a statement from home minister on breach of Parliament security.
LS proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by oppn demanding a statement from home minister on breach of Parliament security.
