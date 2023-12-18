Lok Sabha suspends three more members -- K Jayakumar, Vijay Vasanth and Abdul Khaleque -- pending report of Privileges Committee.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 15:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 15:12 IST
- Country:
- India
