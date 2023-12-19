49 Lok Sabha MPs, including Farooq Abdullah, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, suspended for disrupting House proceedings.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 12:49 IST
- Country:
- India
49 Lok Sabha MPs, including Farooq Abdullah, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, suspended for disrupting House proceedings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manish Tewari
- House
- Lok Sabha
- Shashi Tharoor
- Farooq Abdullah
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Joinery mill, 2 houses damaged in fire in Baramulla
J-K: Fire breaks out at furniture factory, several houses in Baramulla
'Housefull 5' to release on June 6, 2025
Lok Sabha: Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice to discuss death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel in Qatar
"I hope with collective efforts, we will enhance dignity of the House": LS Speaker Birla to MPs ahead of Parliament Winter Session