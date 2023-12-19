Australia captain Pat Cummins becomes most expensive player in history of IPL auctions, goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.50 crore.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 19-12-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 14:16 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
