West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 11.50 crore at IPL auction in Dubai.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 19-12-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 15:24 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
