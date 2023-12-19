Lok Sabha passes Central GST (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, to raise age limit of President, members of appellate tribunals.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 16:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
