At least 8-10 meetings of INDIA bloc will be held across country: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after opposition meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 18:29 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
