Diversity India's strength. BJP methodically weakened spirit of this unity: Sonia Gandhi at Cong Parliamentary Party meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2023 10:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 10:16 IST
Country: India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
