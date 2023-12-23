ED issues fresh summons to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-jobs money laundering case, asks him to appear on Jan 5: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2023 12:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 12:16 IST
