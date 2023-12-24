India record maiden Test victory over Australia with eight-wicket win in one-off Women's Test in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 12:48 IST
- Country:
- India
India record maiden Test victory over Australia with eight-wicket win in one-off Women's Test in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Women's Test
- Australia
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde participates in cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai
US consulate general Mumbai sets new record for visitor visas
"Extra pace is something we wanted, excited to have Ismail on board": Mumbai Indians coach Charlotte Edwards
Indian Navy conducts bi-annual "Ex Prasthan" off Mumbai coast
First phase of Mumbai’s coastal road to be operational by January end: Shinde