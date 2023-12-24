Whatever has to be done with regards to wrestling, it will be done by new body. I have nothing to do with it: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 15:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
