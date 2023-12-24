Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage and control affairs of Wresting Federation of India.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 16:42 IST
