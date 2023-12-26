Indian govt has taken drone attack on MV Chem Pluto and attack on MV Saibaba in Red Sea seriously: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2023 14:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 14:28 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
