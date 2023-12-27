Congress to hold 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14 to March 20 from Manipur to Mumbai: AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 11:00 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
