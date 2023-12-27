'Bharat Nyay Yatra' to cover 6,200 km crossing 14 states including Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, UP, MP, Gujarat: Congress.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 10:58 IST
