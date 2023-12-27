Cabinet approves construction of 4.56 km long, 6-lane bridge on river Ganga, connecting Digha and Sonepur in Bihar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 15:29 IST
Cabinet approves construction of 4.56 km long, 6-lane bridge on river Ganga, connecting Digha and Sonepur in Bihar.
