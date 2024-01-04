Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will leave for 3-day tour of Gujarat on January 6 in view of Lok Sabha polls: AAP sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 10:01 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
