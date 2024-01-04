Delhi HC asks expelled LS member Mahua Moitra to approach Directorate of Estates for permission to continue occupation of govt accommodation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 11:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi HC asks expelled LS member Mahua Moitra to approach Directorate of Estates for permission to continue occupation of govt accommodation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Estates
- Mahua Moitra
- Directorate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi: General Body Meeting of Congress Parliamentary Party to be held today
Delhi: DCW takes suo moto cognisance in abduction, rape and murder of 9-year-old minor
Delhi govt close to finalising policy for release of impounded overage vehicles
Flower Aura Launches Delicious & Expressive Mini Cakes in Delhi NCR
Delhi Police tracks down four suspects in deepfake case of Rashmika Mandanna