NDA remains only in name, whereas INDIA bloc has parties with grassroots connect, strong cadre, base and ideology: Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 14:00 IST
