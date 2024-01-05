Under PM Modi's leadership, India is committed to continue redefining ties with partners in neighbourhood, especially Nepal: Jaishankar.
PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-01-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 10:43 IST
Under PM Modi's leadership, India is committed to continue redefining ties with partners in neighbourhood, especially Nepal: Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi's
- Jaishankar
- Nepal
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CM Yogi Adityanath reviews preparations for PM Modi's upcoming Ayodhya visit
UP: CM Yogi directs officials to decorate Ayodhya ahead of PM Modi's visit
Year Ender: India's confident revival under PM Modi's leadership in 2023
PM Modi's YouTube channel subscribers number cross 2 crore, far ahead of other global leaders
"Each one has their strategy...it's democracy": Supriya Sule on PM Modi's 'Abki baar 50 per cent vote paar' slogan