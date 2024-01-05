Japan earthquake: PM Modi wrote to Japanese counterpart Kishida expressing solidarity with Japan and its people, say sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 14:17 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
