Taking out Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as govt didn't give us chance to raise our issues in Parliament: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2024 12:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
