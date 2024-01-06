Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge attacks govt over new labour laws, criminal laws, says these are signs of dictatorship.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 12:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge attacks govt over new labour laws, criminal laws, says these are signs of dictatorship.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Mallikarjun Kharge
Advertisement