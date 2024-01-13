Body of ex-model Divya Pahuja, who was shot dead in a hotel, recovered from a canal in Haryana's Fatehabad: Gurugram police official.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-01-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 11:44 IST
- Country:
- India
