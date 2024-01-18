SC dismisses appeal of Punjab govt against HC order granting bail to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in 2015 NDPS Act case.
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
