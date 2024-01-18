Indian Navy's warship INS Visakhapatnam responds to drone attack on merchant vessel 60 nautical miles South of Port Aden: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 13:15 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
