BJP, RSS say Hindustan should be run from Delhi, with one language, one leader: Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-01-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 18:05 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP, RSS say Hindustan should be run from Delhi, with one language, one leader: Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jodo Nyay Yatra
- Hindustan
- Delhi
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We have invited INDIA bloc leaders, civil society members to participate in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will focus on basic social, political, economic issues of country: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at press conference.
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' expected to enter J'khand between Feb 2 and 5
Taking out Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as govt didn't give us chance to raise our issues in Parliament: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Congress unveils logo, slogan of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'