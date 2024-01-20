JD(U)-RJD alliance certain to break, good development for NDA after Ram temple ceremony: BJP-ally and Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 14:08 IST
