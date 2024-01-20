Delhi L-G approves half-day holiday for all Delhi govt offices on Jan 22 on account of Ram Temple event in Ayodhya: Raj Niwas official.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 15:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi L-G approves half-day holiday for all Delhi govt offices on Jan 22 on account of Ram Temple event in Ayodhya: Raj Niwas official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Temple
- Delhi
- Delhi L-G
Advertisement