India's border with Myanmar to be protected like border with Bangladesh: Amit Shah at passing out parade of Assam Police commandos.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-01-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 15:58 IST
- Country:
- India
India's border with Myanmar to be protected like border with Bangladesh: Amit Shah at passing out parade of Assam Police commandos.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- Bangladesh: Amit Shah
- India
Advertisement