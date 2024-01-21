Assam govt threatening people, denying permission to events along Cong Yatra route; but public not afraid of BJP: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-01-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 12:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam govt threatening people, denying permission to events along Cong Yatra route; but public not afraid of BJP: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Cong Yatra
Advertisement