Aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan was air ambulance; plane did refuelling at Gaya airport while flying from Thailand to Russia: Govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 13:59 IST
Aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan was air ambulance; plane did refuelling at Gaya airport while flying from Thailand to Russia: Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaya airport
- Russia
- Thailand
- Afghanistan
Advertisement