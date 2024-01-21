If PM wants, he can end violence in Manipur in 3 days through the Army, but BJP doesn't want that: Rahul Gandhi in Assam's Kaliabor.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-01-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 18:08 IST
