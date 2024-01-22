Rahul Gandhi slams authorities for stopping him from visiting temple in Assam's Nagaon, asks if PM Modi will now decide who will visit temple.
PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 22-01-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 09:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi slams authorities for stopping him from visiting temple in Assam's Nagaon, asks if PM Modi will now decide who will visit temple.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Nagaon
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement