Rahul Gandhi, other Cong leaders sit on dharna in Assam's Nagaon after former party chief is stopped from visiting local temple.
PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 22-01-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 09:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, other Cong leaders sit on dharna in Assam's Nagaon after former party chief is stopped from visiting local temple.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagaon
- Assam
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement