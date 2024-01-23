ED conducts raids in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali and places in Himachal Pradesh in alleged HUDA refund scam-linked PMLA case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 10:20 IST
- Country:
- India
ED conducts raids in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali and places in Himachal Pradesh in alleged HUDA refund scam-linked PMLA case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HUDA
- Himachal Pradesh
- Chandigarh
- Panchkula
Advertisement