We have broken barricades but will not break law: Rahul Gandhi after Cong supporters break police barriers outside Guwahati city.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-01-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 12:31 IST
- Country:
- India
We have broken barricades but will not break law: Rahul Gandhi after Cong supporters break police barriers outside Guwahati city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guwahati
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement