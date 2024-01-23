It's BJP's political programme; we have clarity about our pillars of justice: Rahul Gandhi when asked about consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.
PTI | Domdoma | Updated: 23-01-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 14:50 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
