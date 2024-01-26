(Eds: (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously described the court hearing as an appeal).) Moscow court extends detention of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich through March, Russian news agencies say, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 26-01-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 13:52 IST
(Eds: (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously described the court hearing as an appeal).) Moscow court extends detention of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich through March, Russian news agencies say, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Evan Gershkovich
- APNewsAlert
- Moscow
- Russian
Advertisement