MoU sealed between New Space India Ltd and France's Arianespace for cooperation in satellite launches: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 14:56 IST
