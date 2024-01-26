Conflict in Gaza, its various dimensions, including terror and humanitarian aspects, came up in talks between Modi, Macron: Kwatra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 15:01 IST
- Country:
- India
